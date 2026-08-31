Sudip Sharma shares what makes ‘Babita Singh Reporting’ different from other cop stories

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Writer-producer Sudip Sharma has opened up about his series “Babita Singh Reporting” and what sets it apart from other cop stories.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Executive Producer Sudip Sharma, known for acclaimed cop dramas such as ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Kohraa,’ shared, “It was a very well-written script, which is rare to find. The script was like gold, something so good coming from Amita Vyas. But what really set this cop story apart from the other cop stories I’ve done was that, while it is about a female cop, more importantly, it is about her as a person and as an individual. Babita has so many roles in her life—she is a wife and a daughter-in-law, and she has always put those roles ahead of her own professional ambitions and goals, choosing to think about herself later.”

He added, “What I found beautiful about her journey was watching her take that first step towards listening to herself and making decisions based on what she believes is right, irrespective of what others think. These may seem like small steps, but they are incredibly important because, with each one, she moves closer to understanding herself. That balance between wanting to find the truth and, in the process, finding yourself was what I found so powerful and beautiful about the story.”

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, “Babita Singh Reporting” follows suspended police officer Babita, aka Baby (Nimisha Sajayan), whose search for answers after the murder of her childhood friend becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery. Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma, the film also stars Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

The investigative drama movie “Babita Singh Reporting” was released worldwide on August 28.

--IANS

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