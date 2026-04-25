Sudharsan need to step up his aggression level: Ian Bishop

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop pointed out the lack of speed in Gujarat Titans opener batter Sai Sudharsan's after his breathtaking IPL century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and stated that he needed to tep up his aggression level in his batting approach.

Sudharsan lit up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a sensational 100 off 58 and in the process etched his name in the IPL records by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs. But it wasn’t enough as GT went down fighting against RCB by five-wickets in a high-scoring clash.

Sudharsan, who was the Orange Cap winner from IPL 2025, had a patchy start to IPL 2026 as he had just one fifty-plus score before his century against RCB.

"He's one of the guys that needed to step up his aggression level. For the most part of that innings, I thought he was outstanding for a very orthodox player," Bishop said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut.

"I think that hundred would be very, very pleasing for him and for the GT dugout, and for the IPL as a whole, because here's another guy who gets another hundred - they've been coming in thick and fast in the last week and a half, hasn't it?"

"He certainly did his part. If we're asking other guys that should have stepped up, at least Sai Sudarshan did his part."

Meanwhile, former South African pcaer Dale Steyn was impressed with Sudharan's innings and said the opener knows exactly how and where he wants to score his runs.

"I just think he plays orthodox cricket, you know, like he plays good cricket shots; he hits the ball on merit. He takes the ball on when he has to, he makes calculated risks and it's not like he's running out there recklessly, swinging off his hip to try and score runs.

"It was similar to the way that Sanju Samson got his hundred the other night. I think it's calculated, you know, he knows exactly how and where he wants to score his runs and then he put on a show," said Steyn.

--IANS

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