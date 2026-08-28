Subhash Ghai recalls doing ‘kanyadaan’ of the wives of his two ‘first heroes’ Shatrughan Sinha & Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane on Raksha Bandhan as he celebrated his bond with his “two strong Raakhi sisters” - Poonam Sinha and Ayesha Shroff.

Recalling his long-standing association with both their families, Subhash Ghai shared a picture featuring Poonam and Ayesha.

He wrote on his social media account, “NOTHING LIKE A BROTHER SISTER BONDING: RAAKHI. Especially in your professional world. (sic)”

The filmmaker recalled that he had performed the kanyadaan at the weddings of both women, with his “two first heroes” -- Shatrughan Sinha and Jackie Shroff.

“I am so proud of my TWO strong RAAKHI SISTERS, Mrs Poonam Sinha & Mrs Ayesha Shroff. I did their kanyadaan on their marriage day with my two first heroes in Kalicharan and Hero -- Shatrughan Sinha and Jackie Shroff,” he wrote.

Ghai further said that the bond had remained strong over the years, with the families continuing to meet during Raksha Bandhan.

“Till date we meet on Raakhi every year and they acknowledging me as best brother,” he wrote, adding that he felt “blessed” to have sisters in his life.

In his Raksha Bandhan post, he also highlighted the accomplishments of Poonam and Ayesha, recalling their journeys from beauty pageants to the entertainment industry.

“Both of my sisters were Miss Young India beauty contest winners in 1968 and 1980; both super models / actors / now both best mothers and sisters. Sisters are lifetime blessings,” Ghai concluded, also mentioning another sister, Sunita Bahri, in his post.

Talking about Subhash Ghai's association with Poonam Sinha’s husband Shatrughan Sinha goes back to Kalicharan, the 1976 action thriller that marked a major turning point in both their careers.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film starred Shatrughan Sinha in the lead along with Reena Roy, Ajit and Prem Nath.

Subhash Ghai later introduced Jackie Shroff as a leading man with Hero. Released in 1983, the film starred Jackie Shroff opposite Meenakshi Seshadri and became a major success.

Talking about Poonam Sinha was crowned Miss Young India in 1968 before pursuing a career in Hindi cinema. She later married Shatrughan Sinha. They are parents to actress Sonakshi Sinha and twins Luv Sinha, Kush Sinha.

Ayesha Shroff, meanwhile, was crowned Miss Young India in 1980. She later ventured into acting and film production and married Jackie Shroff in 1987. The couple are parents to actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.

–IANS

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