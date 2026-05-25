Suarez scores hat-trick as Miami secure 6-4 comeback win over Philadelphia

Miami, May 25 (IANS) Inter Miami CF secured a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over Philadelphia Union in MLS regular season action. A hat-trick from Luis Suarez, a brace from German Berterame, and a goal from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul extended Miami’s winning run this regular season to four before the break for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Philadelphia opened the match taking the lead with goals in the 4th and 10th minutes.

Inter Miami cut one back in the 13th minute, with Berterame striking from close range to capitalize on a precise assist from Messi inside the box. The goal was Berterame’s sixth this regular season, while the assist was the seventh for Messi, Inter Miami reports.

The visitors scored in the 20th minute to make the scoreline 1-3.

Suárez shortened Inter Miami's deficit to one with his fourth goal this regular season 29th, finding the back of the net with a spectacular volley following a delivery into the box from Fray. Fray’s assist was his second in the league this season.

Miami found the equalizer in the 42nd minute as Berterame scored his seventh goal this regular season and sealed his first brace in Inter Miami colors. Messi played a precise ball for Berterame from the top of the box, before the Mexican international buried the ball in the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish.

The hosts then turned the scoring around right before the break in the 44th minute. Suárez struck from close range after an initial attempt from De Paul that was saved as he secured his second of the night.

Philadelphia equalized in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the match into the half 4-4.

Inter Miami took the lead for the second time in the match in the 81st minute. Berterame had an initial shot saved inside the box, before assisting Suarez in front of goal where he made no mistake and secured his hat-trick on the night. Suarez has now scored six goals this regular season, while Berterame has four assists.

De Paul rounded out the thrilling 6-4 comeback victory in the third minute of stoppage time. The midfielder capped off a counter with a finish from the right end of the box to capitalize on a pass from Silvetti. The goal took De Paul’s tally to four this regular season, while the assist was Silvetti’s third.

The 6-4 scoreline held through the final whistle as Inter Miami picked up a fourth consecutive win right before the break for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

--IANS

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