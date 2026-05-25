Australia extend head coach Nitschke's contract until 2029 ahead of Women's T20 WC

Melbourne, May 25 (IANS) Australia women head coach Shelley Nitschke has signed a three-year contract extension that will see her remain in charge of the team until June 2029.

The former Australia allrounder took over from Matthew Mott as head coach in 2022 on an initial four-year deal and led the side to success at the Commonwealth Games that year before helping the six-time champions to another Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa the following year.

Nitschke's new three-year contract, which came less than three weeks out from the start of the T20 World Cup in England and Wales, ensure that she will oversee the next four major global tournaments, including the 2026 and 2028 T20 World Cups, the inaugural women's Champions Trophy in 2027 and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The next three years will also see Australia travel to England for the Ashes in mid-2027, and host their fiercest rivals in early 2029, while they will also travel to South Africa and India for blockbuster multi-format tours in 2027.

"It’s a privilege to continue coaching this team and working with such an outstanding group of players and staff," Nitschke said in a statement, ad quoted by cricket.com.au.

"We've achieved a great deal together, but there's also enormous motivation around what this group can accomplish in the years ahead.

"There are some major events and exciting challenges on the horizon and I'm looking forward to helping guide the team through the next phase," she added.

Under Nitschke's tenure, Australia thrashed England 16-0 in the multi-format Ashes last January and have maintained their No.1 ranking in both white-ball formats (no Test rankings exist in the women's game).

"I am delighted Shelley will remain at the helm of the Australian team for the next three years," CA CEO Todd Greenberg said. "Shelley has overseen some outstanding achievements and helped ensure the team's number one world ranking has been maintained throughout her time as coach.

"She is also successfully guiding a period of transition with some brilliant young players joining the team from the large pool of women and girls now participating in our game."

Australia's T20 World Cup squad will travel to the United Kingdom on Tuesday ahead of the tournament starting on June 13.

Australia are drawn in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, alongside South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

In their tournament opener, the Aussies will lock horns against the Proteas on June 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

--IANS

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