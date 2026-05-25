Jackky Bhagnani shares birthday message for nephew Bunny: Your Mamu is so proud

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani on Monday penned a note for his nephew Bunny, whom he referred to as his “little rockstar,” and said that his “mamu” is so proud of him.

Jackky shared a video montage of Bunny, who is the son of his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. The video featured his nephew from his toddler days to now. It concludes with “Happy Birthday Vansh”.

Calling the youngster a bundle of magic who changed everything from the moment he arrived, Jackky wrote in the caption section of Instagram: “Happy birthday to my little rockstar, Bunny! From the moment you came into our world, you’ve brought a kind of magic that changed everything. Watching you grow, learn, and flash that incredible smile of yours is one of my absolute favorite things.”

“Your Mamu is so incredibly proud of the boy you are becoming. Always stay exactly as pure and wonderful as you are, Bunny. I’m always right here in your corner, cheering you on through every step of life. Love you to the moon and back!”

Deepshikha is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh’s brother Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Jackky made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

Jackky is married to actress Rakul Preet Singh. The couple had announced that they were in a relationship in 2021. It was in 2024, when the two got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

--IANS

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