Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 25 years of ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, shares old tickets of the movie from 2001

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor turned nostalgic on the 25th of May, as his debut film ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ completed 25 years of release.

Celebrating the milestone, the actor took to his social media account and shared a collage of old tickets of the movie from different theatres across the city of Mumbai, in Maharashtra from the year 2001.

The tickets included shows from various single screen theatres that were extremely popular back in the day, where audiences queued up outside cinema halls for Bollywood hits.

Tusshar captioned the story as, “25 years of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai 25/5/2001,” along with the word “Grateful” and also a green heart emoticon.

Talking about ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ the movie released on May 25, 2001, and marked Tusshar Kapoor’s acting debut opposite Kareena Kapoor.

The movie was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Puja Entertainment.

The movie also starred Amrish Puri, Rinkie Khanna, Alok Nath, Himani Shivpuri, Dinesh Hingoo, and others in pivotal roles.

Talking about the plot of the movie, it revolved around a shy young man trying to express his love to the woman he deeply admires.

The music of the movie, especially songs like ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’, ‘Guncha Hai Gul Hai’, and ‘Dupatta’ became extremely popular.

Following the success of ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor went on to share screen space in many movies including ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, ‘Khakee’, and ‘Golmaal Returns’. Their pairing was quite loved by audiences during the early 2000s.

Kareena Kapoor had also made a special appearance in the song ‘It’s Rocking’ from Tusshar Kapoor’s 2007 movie ‘Kya Love Story Hai’ which starred Tusshar Kapoor alongside Ayesha Takia.

For the uninitiated, Tusshar Kapoor is son of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor. The actor is also a single father to his son Laksshya Kapoor, who was born via surrogacy in 2016.

One of the most appreciated phases of Kapoor's career came with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal’ franchise, where he played the mute yet hilarious character Lucky.

His comic timing and expressions were widely applauded by audiences and critics alike.

Over the years, Tusshar has also been part of films like ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Shor In The City’, and ‘Shootout at Wadala’.

Tusshar Kapoor, is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Golmaal 5’, the next installment of Rohit Shetty’s hugely successful comedy franchise.

–IANS

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