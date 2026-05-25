Saiee M Manjrekar: My parents always taught me to stay humble

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, opened up about the life lessons imparted by her parents, and said that she has been taught to stay humble no matter what.

“My parents always taught me to stay humble no matter what. I think those values are what truly make you who you are,” said Saiee, who made her Bollywood debut with the film “Dabangg 3”.

She added: “The lessons they gave me growing up have helped me become a more professionally sound person on sets as well. I believe respect, discipline, and humility go a long way in this industry.”

The actress further mentioned that staying grounded has helped her build meaningful relationships and maintain a positive work atmosphere wherever she goes.

The actress had earlier shared that while her surname may introduce her to people, she believes it is ultimately her hard work, discipline, and persistence that will define her journey in cinema.

“While my surname may introduce me to people, I believe it’s ultimately my hard work, discipline, and persistence that will define my journey,” Saiee shared on May 19.

The actress said that she always wanted to step out of the comfort of her film background and create an identity of her own.

“For me, growth comes from constantly learning, proving myself through my work, and staying grounded through it all.” she added.

On the work front, Saiee will be seen in India House, which is set in the pre-independence era. Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

The 23-year-old actress made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for the song "Manjha", alongside Aayush Sharma.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa. Saiee was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.

The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.It is a spiritual sequel of 1990 film Karthavyam with Vijayshanti reprised the same role in this movie as Kalyan Ram's mother.

--IANS

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