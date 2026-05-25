Adinath Kothare on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Things we manifest really do come true

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Addinath Kothare, whose latest work includes the series “System,” revealed that he manifested working with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and said the dream came true for him.

While sharing his experience of working on “System,” Addinath said in a statement: "I had gone to a Bollywood award function where I met director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. I casually told her that I wished to work with her someday. Surprisingly, the very next day I received a call for casting.”

“I auditioned for ‘System’ and eventually became a part of the film! Sometimes the things we manifest really do come true, and this was one such dream fulfilled for me,” Adinath concluded.

In “System,” Adinath portrayed the character “Alok” and shared screen space with veteran actor-director Ashutosh Gowariker and actress Sonakshi Sinha.

System is created by Harman Baweja and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika, and Ashutosh Gowariker. It follows privileged prosecutor Neha Rajvansh and humble stenographer Sarika Rawat, whose lives collide in a system where power shapes truth, as per the synopsis.

Adinath’s work also includes the web series Detective Dhananjay. The series brings to life the iconic character Dhananjay created by renowned novelist Baburao Arnalkar.

Adinath first appeared on screen as a child actor in his father's film Majha Chakula in 1994. As an adult, he made his acting debut with Ved Lavi Jeeva and went on to appear in the sports drama Standby in 2011 and Aditya Sarpotdar's college drama Satrangi Re in 2012.

He gained recognition for playing a ventriloquist in Zapatlela 2, an adventurous young man in Hello Nandan, an atheist student in Avatarachi Goshta and real-life cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the Hindi film 83.

He rose to prominence in the 2020s with the musical romantic drama Chandramukhi, followed by the family drama Shaktimaan and the comedy Panchak.

The actor made his directorial debut with Paani, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation along with several other awards and nominations. He was also a part of series such as City of Dreams - Season 2 and Crime Beat.

--IANS

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