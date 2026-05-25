May 25, 2026 12:20 PM हिंदी

Nashik TCS harassment case: Police issue summons to AIMIM's Mateen Patel

Nashik TCS harassment case: Police issue summons to AIMIM's Mateen Patel

Nashik, May 25 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police has issued a summons to Mateen Patel, AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in connection with the high-profile harassment case involving the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), officials said on Monday.

Mateen Patel has been summoned for questioning under Section 35(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (BNSS) to investigate certain facts related to the case and regarding his alleged assistance to the accused, Nida Khan.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway, officials stated.

Earlier, on May 22, the Nashik Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against the accused in the case. A total of nine FIRs were registered against the accused.

Of these, a chargesheet has currently been filed in only one case.

An official statement issued by the team of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik revealed that the SIT -- which is probing the allegations -- has uncovered evidence regarding the forced religious conversion of the victim, an act that has caused offence to religious sentiments.

The police have also seized original documents used by the accused to alter the victim's name and identity.

Furthermore, digital and technical evidence has been retrieved in the form of WhatsApp chat screenshots obtained from the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused.

The chargesheet names Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, and AIMIM leader Mateen Patel as the accused.

Consequently, none of them has been granted bail.

The 1,500-page primary chargesheet was filed before the Additional Sessions and Special Court situated at Nashik Road, under Sections 61(2), 64, 68, 69, 46, 75, 319C(8), 299, 238, 249, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(v), 3(1)(s), and 3(1)(k) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

This marks the first charge sheet to be filed following the investigation into allegations of rape and causing offence to religious sentiments, which were originally registered at the Deolali Police Station in Nashik. Also, there are eight other FIRs registered by TCS employees at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.

The case gained widespread attention after details of alleged systematic harassment at the workplace surfaced, triggering outrage across Maharashtra.

Police officials have assured that the probe is being conducted thoroughly to ensure justice. The filing of the detailed charge sheet is being seen as a crucial milestone that could pave the way for the trial to commence in the near future.

--IANS

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