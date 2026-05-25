Cynthia Nixon on 14 years of marriage with wife Christine: Falling in love was best thing I've ever did

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cynthia Nixon, who plays the pragmatic Miranda Hobbes in the “Sex and the City” franchise, is celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with wife Christine and said that falling in love with her was the best thing she has ever done.

Nixon shared a handful of pictures with her wife Christine and penned a note talking about their 22-year journey together.

“My wife Christine and I have been together for 22 years but today is our 14th wedding anniversary. Falling in love with Christine was the best thing I ever did (next to having our children),” Nixon wrote.

She also celebrated the occasion with photos of her “The Gilded Age” character Aunt Ada falling for “some lovely butch woman.”

“To celebrate our anniversary, here are some photos of Aunt Ada falling in love with some lovely butch woman who managed to wander into The Gilded Age,” Nixon concluded the post.

It was in 2004 that the actress started dating education activist Christine Marinoni. They got engaged in 2009 and married in 2012. Marinoni gave birth to a son in 2011.

Nixon identified herself as queer starting in 2018. She was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammography and announced her battle with the disease in an interview with Good Morning America in 2008.

She is currently seen in the historical drama show The Gilded Age by Julian Fellowes. It is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s, in New York City.

The 60-year-old actress has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a Grammy Award, making her one of the few actresses to have won three of the four major American entertainment awards (EGOT).

Nixon is best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes in the series Sex and the City and films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 as well as the television show And Just Like That…

--IANS

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