Stronger South will make India stronger, provide fair share of funds, says Karnataka CM Shivakumar at Southern Zonal Council meeting

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure a fair share of funds and resources for Karnataka and other southern states, asserting that a stronger South India would make the whole country stronger.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mahabalipuram, Shivakumar said southern states contribute significantly to India’s economy and should receive a fair share of financial resources and political representation.

"Karnataka becoming stronger makes South India stronger, and a stronger South India makes India stronger. We are partners in India’s development. We want fairness in our funds and in our voice. Give us our fair share of resources," he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was not at the meeting to complain but to highlight the legitimate concerns of states that are driving the country’s economy.

"I am speaking as a proud Indian and as a proud Kannadiga representing Karnataka, a state with a language and culture that has a history of more than 16 centuries. I am speaking not only for Karnataka but for the entire South India," he said.

He noted that the five southern states account for around 20 per cent of India’s population but contribute nearly 33 per cent of the country’s GDP. Karnataka, he said, was one of the strongest drivers of this economic growth.

Highlighting Karnataka’s economic contribution, Shivakumar said the state ranked first in software exports and accounted for around 42 per cent of India’s software exports. Karnataka has nearly 1,100 Global Capability Centres, the highest among states, and attracted more than 21 per cent of India’s total FDI equity inflows between 2019 and 2025, he said.

Despite accounting for only around 5.5 per cent of India’s population, Karnataka contributes about 9 per cent to the national GDP, he said. Karnataka also accounts for around 60 per cent of India’s aerospace industry, nearly 70 per cent of the country’s coffee production, and 90 per cent of processed gherkin exports, he stressed.

Shivakumar said Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of taxes fell from 4.7 per cent to 3.6 per cent during the 15th Finance Commission period, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 65,000 crore over six years.

He said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore and state-specific grants of Rs 6,000 crore for Karnataka, but these grants had not been released.

He welcomed the increase in Karnataka’s share from 3.64 per cent to 4.131 per cent under the 16th Finance Commission, but said the state’s share should be restored to 4.7 per cent.

"Karnataka is the second-largest contributor to GST and income tax. A state that performs well in growth and revenue should be incentivised, not penalised," he said.

Shivakumar also sought additional central projects for Karnataka, including the Bengaluru-Mumbai high-speed rail project, the southern section of the Satellite Town Ring Road, an AIIMS in Raichur, and a special package for Kalyana Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

He welcomed assurances that no southern state would lose its existing Lok Sabha seats but said representation was not merely about numbers.

"Representation is not just about numbers. It is about our influence and our voice. South India has successfully controlled its population while contributing significantly to the country’s economy. Our success should not become the reason for weakening our voice," he said.

Shivakumar urged that the 1971 population basis be respected and that the political voice of southern states be protected.

He also called for implementing women’s reservation without waiting for another census or changing the existing number of Lok Sabha seats.

"Women have waited long enough for their rightful representation. I urge this council to pass a resolution providing women’s reservation while retaining the existing number of Lok Sabha seats," he said.

Shivakumar said water should unite the southern states rather than divide them, pointing to the Cauvery, Krishna, Tungabhadra, Pennar, and Palar rivers as lifelines of the region.

"The time has come to move from water sharing to water cooperation," he said.

He cited the joint meeting held on June 25 with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as an example of cooperation on inter-state water issues.

Shivakumar said Karnataka’s approach was based on three principles — equality, transparency and cooperation — while insisting that Karnataka’s legitimate water rights should also be respected.

He said the state would place its specific positions on the Krishna river, Upper Bhadra project, and the interlinking of rivers before the council.

Shivakumar also urged the Centre to reconsider the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2026, arguing that it affects the states’ rights to levy taxes on major minerals.

He also called for stronger laws and enforcement mechanisms to tackle the growing challenge of drug trafficking and urged the Centre to provide greater support to states for swift and stringent action against traffickers.

"These are not isolated demands. They are questions about how cooperative federalism can be made more effective for our people," Shivakumar said.

The meeting was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Karnataka Home and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, besides ministers and senior officials from the southern states.

--IANS

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