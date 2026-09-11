Stronger engagement among BRICS economies can unlock new opportunities: Assocham

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda said on Friday that India’s BRICS Chairship comes at a crucial juncture for the global economy amid geopolitical headwinds.

BRICS has emerged as a powerful platform for economic cooperation.

“The next phase should focus on deepening trade and investment through greater trust, transparency and business-to-business partnerships,” he said in a statement.

Stronger engagement among BRICS economies can unlock new opportunities, strengthen resilience, accelerate economic diversification and contribute significantly to shaping a more balanced and inclusive new world economic order, Minda noted.

Leaders from across the world are gathering in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit 2026. As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the Summit on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

During the summit, leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

The venue for the summit, Bharat Mandapam, was being readied to host the high-profile gathering.

BRICS, which began as a boardroom acronym for four emerging markets, has grown into a geopolitical bloc spanning four continents as successive waves of membership pulled in oil states, African economies and Southeast Asian partners.

At the centre of this expanding architecture sits India this year, chairing the grouping for a fourth time since its inception.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions.

India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness.

--IANS

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