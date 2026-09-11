‘Bigg Boss 20’: Uditi Singh tells Aman Gandhi that she doesn’t like Asif Khan’s jokes

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 20’ contestant Uditi Singh opened up to housemate Aman Gandhi about her dislike for Asif Khan’s jokes, saying she often finds them confusing and feels they do not make much sense.

In the upcoming episode, Uditi will be seen having a conversation with Aman in the changing room area, where she will be seen talking about Asif.

The two also discussed how contestants frequently talk over one another in the house, making conversations difficult to follow, with Aman adding that Lovepreet’s long explanations can leave him equally puzzled.

Talking about Aman, he is best known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

He made his debut with a dancing role in D4 - Get Up and Dance and then did cameo roles in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. Gandhi's first major role came as Daksh Munshi, one of the antagonists, in Naagin 3.

Meanwhile, Uditi started her career as a model. Her music video debut came in 2021 in the song titled 'Suroor' sung by Himesh Reshammiya. She appeared in various other music videos such as 'Bewafai Nu Salaam', 'Yaadein Teriyan Meriyan', 'Yeh Dil Deewana,’ 'Aaoge Tum' , and 'Karizma.’

Uditi made her film debut in 2023 in the Netflix film 'Jaane Jaan', where she played the young Maya D'Souza. Uditi also performed in a pole dance scene in the film, for which her training in pole dancing became relevant. In 2025, she appeared in the comedy film 'Jassi Weds Jassi' directed by Paran Bawa.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

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