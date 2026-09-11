‘Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain’ actor Kushagre Dua: For me, Ganesh Chaturthi’s much more than just a festival

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Kushagre Dua, who is known for his work in 'Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain', opened up about what Ganesh Chaturthi means to him and how Lord Ganesha has been a guiding force in his personal and professional journey.

Talking about his faith and Bappa's blessings, Kushagre said, "There have been many moments in my life when things did not work out as planned. At that time, it felt disappointing, but looking back, I realize something better was always waiting for me. In all those moments, I have truly felt Bappa's blessings guiding me.”

“His presence reminds me to trust the process, to have patience, and to keep moving forward even when things get difficult. It is that faith that gives me strength and keeps me going."

For the actor, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a festival.

“It is about faith, positivity, and togetherness. Since my family stays away from me in Mumbai, my friends here become my family during this time.”

“Celebrating Bappa with them, bringing him home, decorating, and sharing that joy together makes the festival even more special. It reminds me that love and unity are the true essence of this celebration,” said Kushagre, who is also known working in Udaariyaan, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo,

The actor also spoke about the lessons he has learnt from Bappa in his acting journey.

"The biggest lesson Bappa has taught me is patience and staying grounded. Acting is not a destination, it is a journey of constant learning and self-growth. There are ups and downs, auditions, rejections, and small wins.”

He said that Bappa reminds him to stay humble through it all, to keep working hard with sincerity, and to trust the divine timing.

‘With faith and hard work, everything eventually falls into place," he said.

On new beginnings this year, Kushagre shared, "Yes, this year truly feels like a phase of new beginnings for me, both professionally and personally. I am stepping out of my comfort zone, exploring new opportunities and taking on challenging roles that help me grow as an artist.”

“This new chapter is very close to my heart, and I would love to dedicate it to Bappa. I pray that with his blessings, this journey brings abundance, growth, success, and positivity in every aspect of my life."

On the professional front, Kushagre Dua entered the industry in 2017 with 'Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi'. He rose to widespread fame playing Romi Sood in Star Plus's supernatural fantasy drama 'Divya Drishti'. He gained immense popularity after playing a shape-shifting half-human, half-snake antagonist named Sarp in 'Nazar'.

--IANS

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