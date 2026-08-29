'Strengthening strategic ties': PM Modi embarks on four-day visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for his two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, and expressed confidence that this visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia.

He will first travel to Tashkent for a two-day bilateral visit at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "In recent years, India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan."

The Prime Minister said that he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, which he called "a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties" that bind India and Uzbekistan together.

This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan. He had earlier visited Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in 2015, followed by visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend the SCO Summits.

India and Uzbekistan have maintained extensive and fruitful engagements both in bilateral and multilateral formats over the past many years. The Uzbek President visited India for a State Visit in 2018, and he also participated in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of the organisation.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said in the departure statement.

"I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attending the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," the Prime Minister said.

"I am confident that this visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen our civilisational connect with the region, and advance our shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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