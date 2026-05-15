Strategic Chabahar port symbol of India-Iran cooperation: Aragchi

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Calling Chabahar Port a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi on Friday expressed confidence that the India-developed port will serve as "golden gate" for access to Central Asia, the Caucasus and Europe.

Addressing media after the conclusion of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi acknowledged that the development of Chabahar Port has been slowed down due to the US sanctions. However, he expressed hope that India would continue its work at the strategic port.

"Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India and we are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port. It is now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions. But, I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe through this transit route and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," he said.

"It is a very strategic port, important for both us and India and many other countries. So, I hope that Indians would continue their work in in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around. I think India with its good reputation can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy, to help peace, and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to almost all countries in the Persian Gulf, in north of this Gulf, and in the southern part of that. So, we appreciate any positive constructive role played by India in this region," he added.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is examining the implications of the US administration’s decision to revoke sanctions waiver linked to the Chabahar port project in Iran, in which India is a partner.

"We have seen the US press statement regarding the revocation of the sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India," MEA had stated then.

The United States had declared its intention to withdraw the sanctions exemption for activities at Iran's Chabahar Port, which was initially granted in 2018. According to a statement from the US Department of State, this action will subject parties involved in port operations to potential penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA).

Earlier, India and Iran formalised a decade-long contract concerning Chabahar Port operations. Under this arrangement, India committed to providing USD 250 million in credit facilities to support infrastructure development at the strategic port located on the Gulf of Oman.

India and Iran were planning to link the Chabahar port to the broader Iranian railway network through a 700 km rail line to the city of Zahedan.

--IANS

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