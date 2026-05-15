IPL 2026: Our support staff is exceptional, they never stop backing us, says CSK’s Veer

Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Prashant Veer has hailed the franchise’s support staff for maintaining a positive and stable environment through the ups and downs of the season, adding their backing for helping the players was key in regrouping after early blips.

A win for CSK will help them enter the top four phase in the points table. "We’ve always maintained a very stable team environment, regardless of the results. Our support staff is exceptional; they never stop backing us.

“Even when we lost those first three games, there was never any negativity in the dressing room. We had total belief that we could turn things around at any moment. That kind of administrative and coaching support made the comeback much easier for the players," Veer said in the pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Veer, who also bowls left-arm spin, was CSK's Impact Player in their win over LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. With him being included in their playing eleven, he is all set to play at the ground where he turns out for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

"The conditions in Lucknow suggest we might see some seam movement today. I’ve played a lot of cricket here, and this ground traditionally offers something for the bowlers.

“Knowing that, we arrived two days early to acclimatise and ensure our preparation was tailored to these specific conditions. We feel very well-prepared for the challenge ahead," he said.

Veer, who’s made 66 runs with the bat, further stated his focus remains firmly on the team’s success rather than personal achievements. "To be honest, that innings is in the past now. In T20 cricket, you have to stay in the present.

“My only focus is ensuring the team wins today. If I can contribute with a strong performance to make that happen, that’s great, but the team's result is the only thing that truly matters to me," he added.

--IANS

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