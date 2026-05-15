May 15, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) As Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt are making their presence felt at the Cannes film festival 2026, actress Mallika Sherawat also decided to take a trip down memory lane and recalled her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan.

Around 2 decades back, the 'Murder' actress graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time in a low-cut blouse paired with a ghagra, making a lot of heads turn with her choice of attire.

However, Mallika pointed out that what felt too much back then has become normal today.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mallika wrote on her official Instagram handle "My first time at the Cannes Film Festival, with Jackie Chan 20 years ago ! I wore a dangerously low-cut blouse with a ghagra… and it set off a storm! (sic)."

She went on to add, "It made Headlines, even landed me in the Iconic Time magazine being compared to the superstar Brigitte Bardot. For a girl from a small town… it felt unreal. They called it too much. And now ….it’s Normal."

Dropping some of her looks from Cannes over the years on the photo-sharing app, Mallika also shared the comment, "2000s: too much /2020s: iconic — same woman. What changed? (sic)".

Refreshing your memory, Mallika shared the screen space with Jackie Chan in the 2005 release, "The Myth".

She was seen essaying the role of Samantha, an Indian peasant girl in the drama.

Made under the direction of Stanley Tong, the martial arts fantasy film chronicles the journey of an archaeologist who dreams of a past life as a general from the Qin dynasty.

Mallika made her debut in 2002 with “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”.

She rose to fame after her bold performance in "Murder" in 2004, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Some of her noteworthy movies include “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome", and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat”.

--IANS

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