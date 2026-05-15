IPL 2026: As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines, says LSG pacer Shami

Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants’ senior pacer Mohammed Shami said that sticking to tight lines during the powerplay overs remains the cornerstone of success for any fast-bowling unit. LSG, who are already out of the race for IPL 2026 playoffs, are taking on Chennai Super Kings at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"In the modern T20 game, every team looks for an explosive start. As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines. You must quickly identify the batter's weakness and consistently hit that hard length. Finding that specific area early is the key to containing them during the powerplay," Shami said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Reflecting on the surfaces in Lucknow this season, Shami, who’s picked nine wickets in 11 games, said, "Look, overall, it’s been a very good tournament with a positive response from the tracks. As a fast-bowling unit, you always hope for a supportive wicket, and we’ve found that here.

“I don’t expect the pitch to change much; its behavior has been consistent since day one. Almost every match played here has followed a similar pattern, so I expect it to have consistent bounce."

As a leader of the bowling attack, Shami explained how it’s like to mentor young fast bowlers. "My first responsibility is to lead by example with my own over. After that, I try to give immediate feedback on how the wicket is skidding, whether it’s holding up, or if it's gripping.

“I stay heavily involved so they don't have to overthink the conditions. The best part is their eagerness to execute those suggestions. I’ve really enjoyed seeing how the young bowlers this year are like sponges; they absorb information and aren't afraid to apply it in high-pressure moments."

While acknowledging that results have not always gone their way this season, with LSG rooted to the bottom spot on the points table, Shami praised the intent and effort of his teammates.

"Our approach remains positive. Results haven’t always gone our way - sometimes a season just doesn't click. But the boys' intent and effort have been top-notch. You can't always control the result, but you can control the work rate. If you give 100 percent, or even 110 percent, you can walk off the field knowing you’ve done justice to the game," he added.

--IANS

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