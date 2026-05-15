Hugh Jackman craves for nervous 'butterflies'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman finds his power in staying nervous. The actor has insisted he loves being nervous, because having “butterflies in your stomach means that you care”.

The 57-year-old actor spoke about his new movie ‘The Sheep Detectives’ with 11-year-old Edie Chua’, and shared how he deals with feeling apprehensive in life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Today’s Parent’ magazine, “I have to do things that I've never done before, and I'm not sure how they're going to go. And even though I've been acting and doing different things for 30 years, it all feels like I've never done it before. And this is the time where I'm going to fall flat on my face but now I realise it's a good thing. To have butterflies in your stomach means that you care, means that you're excited, and means that you're probably pushing yourself to do something that you may not have done before”.

The teenager also asked Hugh if they used real sheep or pretend ones when filming the movie. Responding to the same, the actor said, “There were some (real ones). I remember lambs coming to rehearsal, and there were some sheep on the field. But most of the time I got to work with this amazing puppeteer called Tom Wilton. He'd be on the ground, and put his hand inside the sheep, and it looked perfect. Having that puppet to work with was incredible, for my brain, I was literally with a sheep that could talk and think and feel and interact with me. These puppeteers are just extraordinary”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in ‘The Sheep Detectives’, the actor plays shepherd George Hardy, who reads detective stories to his flock on a nightly basis.

So, when George is murdered, the sheep take it upon themselves to find the culprit. As for filming the movie, Hugh said it was an absolute hoot.

He said, “Working with Nicholas Braun is funny. That guy is really laugh-out-loud funny. I love him. I mean, the film was just a delight. We were in the English countryside in summertime, and it was heaven. Working with him made me laugh till I cried a lot”.

He also admitted he had no idea who the murderer was when he read the script. So he’s hoping that the denouement of the movie also comes as a surprise to viewers.

“I haven't met many people who guessed it, so I'm interested to hear what people think when they go to see it, if they work it out or not”, he added.

--IANS

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