May 15, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman, who returned with his talk show after 14 years, hosted the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at the show’s first episode. During the show, Nitin Gadkari opened up on important issues like language, politics, responsibility towards people and unity in diversity of the country.

Talking about Maharashtra and Marathi language on ‘Shekhar Tonight’, he said that during his stay outside the state, he deeply realised the true strength and importance of Marathi language and culture.

He said, "We are proud of Marathi language, Marathi culture, Marathi theatre, Marathi literature, Marathi songs and poets like Arun and Shridhar Phadke. When I started spending more time outside Maharashtra, I really understood the importance of Marathi language. Our biggest strength is ‘Unity in Diversity’ and that is what makes our country so beautiful”.

The show host found the perfect timing to place the next piece of the conversation as he raised the issue of Marathi language controversy. Shekhar Suman, who is known for his sharp questions, and humour, spoke about the threats issued to migrant employees in Maharashtra.

He said, "It was recently said that those who cannot speak Marathi will not be allowed to drive autos or scooters. This made Biharis like us a little nervous. Take care of us too”.

Responding to the same, Nitin Gadkari smiled and said, "You are a Bihari. I'll tell you one thing. After Bihar became a separate state (referring to the division of Bihar and Jharkhand), we built the maximum number of bridges and roads on the river Ganga and changed the picture of the entire Bihar. If we were against Biharis, would we have done all this?”.

He later retracted his statement, as he said, “We even said that, ‘If I had no other work and had to drive an auto-rickshaw, I would also learn Marathi’. If you do not know the language there, then your work can be affected. Every language should be proud of its literature and culture, but this pride should never turn into fanaticism or obsession”.

Speaking on politics, the minister said, "Politics is not just about gaining power. It is a blend of agreements, compulsions, limitations and contradictions. But the truth is that sometimes the people themselves are more responsible than political parties or leaders for what angers them. The day the public decides what it will accept and what it will not, and does not vote for those who do wrong politics, the system will start changing. If the public comes forward with full determination, both politics and the entire system can change”.

Talking about his principles and public life, Nitin Gadkari said, "I have been elected MP thrice. I had decided that beyond a point, I would never compromise on my principles and values. At one point of time, caste-based agitations were gaining momentum in Maharashtra. Then I had openly said that I will strongly oppose whoever does caste politics. For me, every person in my Lok Sabha seat is his or her own, whether they voted for me or not. My entire area is my family and I work for everyone equally. I will never discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, religion, faith, language or gender”.

‘Shekhar Tonight’ is produced by Dharmesh Sangani and Adhyayan Suman streams on YouTube.

--IANS

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