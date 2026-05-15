Seamus Coleman to leave Everton at the end of season after 17 years

Liverpool, May 15 (IANS) Seamus Coleman will bring an end to his remarkable 17-year journey with Everton F.C. at the end of the season after confirming he will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

The 37-year-old defender, who joined Everton from Sligo Rovers F.C. in January 2009 for just £60,000, has become one of the club’s modern-day legends during his long stay at Goodison Park.

Coleman revealed that Sunday’s home match against Sunderland A.F.C. will be his final appearance at the stadium as an Everton player. The Irish player has been offered a coaching role by the club, but says he will take time during the summer before deciding on his future.

“After more than 17 years at this great football club, I've decided this season will be my last as a player here,” Coleman said in a statement released by the club.

“I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You've helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I've always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first, and you all mean the world to me.”

Coleman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and made only three Premier League appearances this campaign. His only start came in November, but the right-back lasted just 10 minutes before suffering another injury setback.

Despite those struggles, Coleman leaves behind an incredible legacy at Everton. In 2024, he became the club’s all-time Premier League appearance holder, surpassing former goalkeeper Tim Howard. He currently has 372 Premier League appearances, along with 22 goals and 24 assists.

If Coleman features against Sunderland, it will mark his 434th appearance for Everton in all competitions, moving him into the top 10 on the club’s all-time appearance list ahead of club greats Dixie Dean and Leon Osman.

The Irishman was appointed Everton captain in 2019 and led the club 140 times during a difficult but memorable period in the team’s history. He earned widespread respect for his leadership, commitment, and connection with supporters both on and off the pitch.

“I also thank my managers, teammates, and all the staff at Everton,” Coleman added. “They've seen me happy, sad, angry, emotional, but the greater cause has always been Everton Football Club.”

“The Club has been unbelievable with me. They've offered me an opportunity to stay on at the Football Club. The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I'm going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer,” he concluded.

--IANS

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