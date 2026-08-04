August 05, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Lakhpati Didi scheme, operating under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to help women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) is yielding significant results in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, as many are becoming part of the welfare scheme.

Many women, who joined the SHGs have engaged themselves in wide range of ventures, ranging from grocery and general stores to flour mills, poultry farms, RO plants, 'Didi Cafes', and fair-price shops.

According to official estimates, about 3,850 women have become latest members of the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

Lakhpati Didi initiative is a central scheme, being implemented in the states and Union Territories with the objective to improving the livelihoods of poor rural households.

It focusses on individual SHG women and empowers them by engaging them with SHGs, village Organisations (VOs) and other institutions.

As more and more women in Neemuch take the path to self-reliance, the success stories are unfolding for all to see, as they take to various ventures and turn them into source of livelihood.

Rajendra Kumar Chauhan, Development Block Manager of Neemuch said, "So far, 1,287 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), 118 Village Organisations, and 12 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) have been formed in the Neemuch development block. Through bank linkages, these groups have been provided loans of Rs 1.50 lakh in the first phase, Rs 3 lakh in the second phase, and up to Rs 6 lakh in the third phase. Additionally, support is being extended to these groups through the Revolving Fund (RF) and Community Investment Fund (CIF) to help them initiate economic activities."

He also added that when the benefits of government schemes reach women, the impact extends beyond mere financial aid, it becomes a catalyst for transforming the economic landscape of their families and society.

Krishna Keer from Ugran village shared that after joining the 'Jai Bhawani Self-Help Group' in 2021, she received financial assistance which enabled her to open a general merchandise shop.

She began stocking the shop with items such as sarees, children's ready-made clothing, general store goods, and footwear.

In 2023, she was given the opportunity to operate a PDS (Public Distribution System) shop. Today, the income generated from both the shop and the PDS outlet has completely transformed her financial situation.

From being a homemaker, she is earning in thousands every month. She encourages more women to join Self-Help Groups and avail themselves of the benefits offered by these schemes.

Annu Bairwa from Dunglawada village told IANS that she began her journey by joining the Shri Ganesh Self-Help Group.

Under the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) scheme, she received loans of Rs 1.50 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh, and subsequently Rs 6 lakh.

With this financial support, she started a grocery store and improved her family's financial standing.

By saving from her earnings, Annu also helped her husband set up a welding and lathe machine business. Today, the couple works together to increase the family income and provide a better education for their children.

Sharda Bai from Changera village said that she is a member of the Jai Maa Vaishnavi Self-Help Group. She started a small shop using a loan obtained from the group and from being a homemaker, she has now become a job-giver.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Kristina Liutova, Sofia Kenin headline US Open qualifying entries

Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Talks with Oman regarding Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran (File Image)

Talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran

Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba SazonovGetafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

Football: Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Srishti Jain's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals as India lose 1-2 to Italy in the Group 4 Round Robin stage match in Prostejov, Czechia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Srishti's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals