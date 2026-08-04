Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Former India fast-bowling great Zaheer Khan has become co-owner of the Lanka Premier League's (LPL) most successful franchise after Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB completed the acquisition of the four-time champions Jaffna Kings.

Following the acquisition, the franchise has officially been rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings, marking the beginning of a new chapter under its new ownership. Zaheer joins Anchor Sports owner Nagendra Siddoutam as co-owner as the group continues to expand its presence in global franchise cricket.

The acquisition adds another prominent cricketing name to the Lanka Premier League, with Zaheer bringing decades of international experience to a franchise that has set the benchmark in the competition.

Jaffna have won four LPL titles in five completed seasons and are once again among the frontrunners this year, sitting in the top two of the points table with four wins from six matches under the captaincy of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Zaheer Khan, Co-owner of Jaffna Kings, said: "I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka; it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings.”

The acquisition further expands Anchor Sports' international portfolio, which includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League and the Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams competing in Canada's Super 60 League.

Nagendra Siddoutam, Owner of Anchor Sports, said: "This is a significant step for us. Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Jaffna Anchors will be a natural extension of what we're building globally — franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network. We're looking forward to investing in the Jaffna Anchors and contributing to the league's continued growth.”

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said: "Having an owner of Zaheer Khan's calibre involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we're excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field."

The arrival of the new owners marks another important milestone in the Lanka Premier League's growth, reinforcing its ability to attract globally recognised cricket personalities and international sports investors while continuing to strengthen its position as one of Asia's leading franchise T20 competitions.

--IANS

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