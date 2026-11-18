Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin doesn’t think that his brother Alec Baldwin is the "most talented" member of their family.

The 60-year-old actor's siblings, Alec, Daniel and William have all enjoyed success on the big and small screen, and Stephen brought up a little fact that he is the only member of the family to have starred in a "double Oscar-winning film", referring to 1995's ‘The Usual Suspects’.

The film won Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Kevin Spacey. Stephen, who has not been nominated for an Oscar himself, recently appeared on the ‘Still Here Hollywood’ podcast.

He said, “Cash is king, so Alec has always kind of been the reigning king, so to speak. He’s not the most talented. I’m the only one in a double Oscar-winning film. I gotta rub that in a little bit. Sorry”.

Alec, 68, has enjoyed the most success among the brothers, Daniel Baldwin, William Baldwin, and Stephen Baldwin. He was nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award in 2004 for ‘The Cooler’. Stephen shared that his role in ‘The Usual Suspects’ fell in his lap out of "pure luck".

He said, “That was pure luck because I went in to audition, and I had to meet with Bryan Singer, the director”.

Admitting the audition came at a time “back when I said too much", Stephen launched into a "diatribe", prompting the X-Men filmmaker to tell him to do what he was told or be fired.

He said, “I met Bryan Singer on ‘The Usual Suspects’ and I said, ‘Well, listen, you know, hey, man, you know, you don’t understand. I’m just misunderstood. And ‘Hey and yo’, and ‘I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna do this’, and ‘Okay, you better be ready’, and ‘I’m coming, and Sean Penn’s a wuss, and (blah, blah, blah)'. I’ll never forget it. He’s sitting there and never said a word. I finished my diatribe and, I swear to you, he goes, ‘Are you done?’ I said, ‘Yeah, man. Yeah. I’m done’. And he goes, ‘Let me tell you how this is gonna go’. I said, ‘Oh’. He goes, ‘You’re gonna do exactly what I tell you or I will fire you so quickly’. I was a bit relieved, because I think the zealot in me just wanted to push his buttons just to see if he was a pushover, but he was brilliant as we now know”.

Stephen previously claimed he decided not to pursue becoming a "big star" after becoming a born-again Christian.

--IANS

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