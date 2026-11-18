Madrid, Nov 18 (IANS) Sevilla FC host Real Betis on Saturday in the first Seville derby of the La Liga 2026/27 season, with both sides in the top six. Betis sit fourth after a strong start to the season, two places above Sevilla heading into one of Spanish football's fiercest rivalries.

Betis captain Isco looked ahead to the match at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in an interview with the club's media team, reported by Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS.

"They (Sevilla) are getting good results and have taken a step forward," he said. "All matches are tough, and away from home, even more so. We are going to experience a hostile atmosphere. It will be a hard-fought match, but we trust our team," he said.

"Expectations have nothing to do with the match; being the favourite means nothing. It comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes and who is most clinical. That's what makes the difference," the midfielder added.

Isco has impressed early this season after struggling with injuries last term. The 34-year-old said he was surprised by how quickly he had regained his form and fitness, reports Xinhua.

"During preseason, I didn't think I would be at this level in terms of rhythm and how I feel," he said.

"In that sense, I'm happy. Hopefully, no more misfortunes happen, and hopefully, I can keep enjoying football for a long time," he added.

Sevilla play at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, situated in the richer Nervión district of Seville, while Real Betis play in the Estadio Benito Villamarín and are backed by the working-class people of the Heliópolis region.

Overall, the Sevilla Derby has witnessed 144 clashes across various competitions in Spain and Europe, with Sevilla winning 66 of them, while Betis emerged as the winner in 42, and 36 games were drawn.

The two clubs came into existence when Sevilla FC, founded in 1890, was followed by the establishment of another club, Sevilla Balompié, in 1907. There was a split from Sevilla FC, and another club, called Betis Football Club, was formed a few months later.

It became Real Betis Balompié after a merger with Sevilla Balompié in 1914. The first Seville derby took place in October 1915, with Sevilla winning 4–3.

--IANS

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