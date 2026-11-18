Madrid, Nov 18 (IANS) Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman is likely to miss the rest of 2026 with a knee injury sustained on international duty with Nigeria. Lookman twisted his knee while playing against Tanzania last Friday.

Although initial indications suggested the injury was not serious, tests carried out by Atletico have shown it to be worse than first thought.

"Ademola Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain, which occurred during Nigeria's match against Tanzania on Friday, November 13," the club confirmed on Wednesday.

"Although the medical staff of the Nigerian national team initially reported that the attacker had suffered a mild sprain, the club's medical services examined the Nigerian footballer upon his return to Madrid, in addition to carrying out further tests, and have confirmed the exact extent of his injury," Atletico said.

The club added that Lookman will "undergo physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation work in the gym, and the progress of his injury will determine when he returns to competition."

Although no return date has been set, Lookman is likely to miss six La Liga matches against Getafe, Elche, FC Barcelona, Betis, Valencia and Celta Vigo, as well as Champions League fixtures against Viking and PSV Eindhoven and a third-round Copa del Rey tie away to an opponent yet to be determined, reports Xinhua.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone could turn to Arnau Ortiz to replace Lookman. Ortiz was promoted to the first-team squad this summer but has made only five senior appearances so far.

Lookman will also miss Nigeria's return match against Tanzania and is also a major doubt for Atletico's next three matches, against Getafe and Elche in La Liga and Viking FK in the Champions League, although the club has yet to confirm how long he will be sidelined.

Atletico will then face FC Barcelona in another La Liga match brought forward from February due to the Spanish Super Cup, with Lookman's availability depending on the severity of his injury.

Lookman made an immediate impact after joining Atletico in February, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances during the second half of last season. However, he has struggled to reproduce that form this season, scoring twice in 15 appearances, several of which have come as a substitute.

--IANS

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