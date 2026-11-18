New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar recalled spotting something special in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's power-hitting during his early days in international cricket, saying he always believed the former India captain was destined for greatness, following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has brought to an end his playing career in the IPL after nearly two decades, with Tendulkar joining several former teammates, cricketers and franchises in celebrating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend's contribution to the game.

Taking to X, Tendulkar recalled watching Dhoni bat in Bangladesh and telling former India captain Sourav Ganguly that the wicketkeeper-batter possessed a rare ability to strike the ball with power. He also expressed happiness at having shared the dressing room with Dhoni during some of Indian cricket's memorable moments.

"I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have.

"It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more.

"You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" Tendulkar wrote.

Dhoni's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements across formats, with his leadership playing a significant role in India's success. He guided the country to the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, becoming the first captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments.

In the IPL, Dhoni finished his playing career with 278 appearances and 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He scored 24 half-centuries and led CSK to five championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Dhoni will continue his association with CSK in a different capacity, taking up the role of team mentor from the 2027 season.

--IANS

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