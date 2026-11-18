Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) Ngangbam Naocha Singh scored the equaliser as FC Bengaluru United and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 encounter at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Russian forward Marat Tareck opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute before Lalromawia equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 27th minute. Colombian captain David Castaneda Munoz gave the visitors the lead just before the interval, but midfielder Ngangbam Naocha Singh, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, headed home a 49th-minute equaliser to ensure the hosts secured a point.

With this result, FC Bengaluru United retained their fourth position on the table with five points from three matches, while Sreenidi Deccan FC moved into fifth place, also sitting on five points.

Although the match began at a slow pace as both sides took their time to settle into a rhythm, FC Bengaluru United struck early to take a fifth-minute lead. Winger Lalramdinsanga Ralte danced past two defenders on the left flank and delivered an inviting cross into the box for Russian forward Marat Tareck, who produced a clinical header against the run of play.

The tempo remained steady through the first quarter, with a few aerial duels dictating play. However, Antonio Rueda's Sreenidi Deccan side soon began to dominate the midfield exchanges as the match moved into the second quarter, continuously threatening the Bengaluru backline but lacking the final finishing touch.

The visitors' persistence paid off in the 27th minute following a defensive lapse from FC Bengaluru United. A false clearance fell kindly to Nishu Kumar, who swiftly provided an assist to Lalromawia. The midfielder made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury to level the scoreline.

Sreenidi Deccan completely controlled the game after the equaliser, gaining all the momentum and launching a flurry of attacks. Penetrating the FC Bengaluru United defence multiple times with aggressive intent and overlapping runs, the Deccan Warriors desperately sought to take the lead before the half-time break.

Their relentless attacking approach was rewarded in the 42nd minute with a beautifully worked team goal. Nishu Kumar delivered a sensational curling cross from the left flank that split the Bengaluru defence, allowing Colombian striker David Castaneda Munoz to confidently defeat his marker and bury a precise header past Sangramjit, sending Sreenidi Deccan into the interval with a deserved 2-1 cushion.

The second half began in a completely different fashion as FC Bengaluru United responded immediately after the restart. In the 49th minute, the Sreenidi Deccan defence switched off, and the hosts were quick to capitalise. Lalramdinsanga Ralte turned provider for the second time, delivering an excellent cross from the right flank to find Naocha Singh, who directed his header past the far post to beat goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy.

The pattern of play following the equaliser mirrored the opening 15 minutes of the match, with both sides taking time to settle after Sreenidi Deccan had conceded early in the half. As the game went past the hour mark, the action slowed down. FC Bengaluru United looked to retain possession, while Sreenidi Deccan began to find openings but could not carve out clear opportunities.

Both coaches turned to their benches in the 65th minute, with FC Bengaluru United introducing Under-22 defender Arjun Gouda M for Colombian Brayan Alexander Cundumi Lastre, while Sreenidi Deccan brought on Mawihmingthanga for Brandon Vanlalremdika. Sreenidi made a further change shortly after, introducing Abhijith K for goalscorer Lalromawia in the 71st minute.

Sreenidi Deccan almost found a breakthrough from a set-piece soon after, but Sangramjit produced a superb save to deny Castaneda's dangerous free-kick and keep the scoreline level.

Heading into the final quarter, Mohanraj Nallappan's FC Bengaluru United side—who also brought on Akshunna Tyagi for double-assist provider Lalramdinsanga Ralte in the 74th minute—adopted a passive approach to defend their point. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan mounted immense pressure, introducing Hungarian forward Nicolas Fernando Morinigo Torres, Gurmukh Singh, and Lalbiakdika in the closing stages.

Despite the late onslaught from the Deccan Warriors, the final few minutes did not produce any late drama, and the hard-fought encounter ended in a 2-2 stalemate as both sides shared the spoils.

--IANS

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