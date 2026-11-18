Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has revealed that she once performed in front of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan along with friends during her childhood.

The actress recently appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Ananya Birla. She told show host Karan Johar, “For this birthday party, Hrithik sir was there. And he was leaving the party. We went to him, caught his hand and said, ‘Uncle, please, please we want to show you ‘Dhoom Machaale’’. Then he sat there, and we did ‘Dhoom Machaale’ for him 3 times. We did ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ and I think by the end of it he was just like, ‘I can't see this anymore’.So we just loved performing”.

When KJo told her how he could picture her calling the superstar, ‘Uncle’, the actress said, “He was my first love by the way. My first word was Hrithik”.

A shocked KJo asked, “Your first word was Hrithik?”

The actress then quickly realised the hyperbole, and said, “It's not my first word, I'm being dramatic. But once I went to this birthday party. Hrithik Roshan is at all the birthday parties. But when I was very small I went to a birthday party and I saw Hrithik. And I was like, ‘Hrithik!’. And my mom was just like, ‘Whose star struck child is this?’. But I'm very star struck, till date”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of the 2nd season of the OTT show ‘Call Me Bae’. The show is directed by Collin D’Cunha, and is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The also stars Shruti Kamal Haasan, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The show is set to premiere on December 17 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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