Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday claimed that the original party name of "All India Trinamool Congress" and the original electoral symbol of "Flowers & Grass" will ultimately remain with the party faction led by his aunt and the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The original name and electoral symbol had always been with Mamata Banerjee and will continue to remain so in future. Just wait for seven days. We will prove how manipulations were made in filing affidavits to establish the right over the original party name and original electoral symbol. We will display that on the big screen," he claimed while speaking to the media person late in the evening.

Abhishek Banerjee's claims come at a point when both the "original but minority" faction in Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and him, as well as the "rebel but majority" faction led by the current Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee have submitted affidavits to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish their respective right over the original party name and the original party symbol.

On November 14, a delegation led by two MPs from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, namely Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen, submitted the affidavits to the ECI headquarters at New Delhi.

After submitting the affidavits, Kalyan Banerjee told the media in New Delhi that the affidavits have signatures from 32 Trinamool Congress legislators from West Bengal, five party legislators from Meghalaya, one party legislator from Assam and 17 party MPs from the two Houses of the Parliament.

However, Abhishek Banerjee's claims for retaining the original party name and original electoral symbol had been ridiculed by Akhruzzaman, the legislator from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district and the most prominent face in the Ritabrata-led Trinamool Congress faction.

"Abhishek Banerjee should sleep peacefully for the next few days. Later, he should not blame the ECI or Supreme Court for not being able to retain the original party name and electoral symbol. We are confident that ultimately the rights over name, symbol and also the party funds will be with us," Akhruzzaman claimed.

--IANS

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