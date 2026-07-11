Stakeholders deliberate on 3 key pillars for implementation of SHANTI Act: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) NITI Aayog convened a stakeholder consultation on the implementation of the 'SHANTI Act 2025', where experts provided a range of views across critical areas, which will be useful in strengthening the implementation framework of the Act, it was announced on Saturday.

According to NITI Aayog, the consultation brought together key leaders, policymakers and experts from the government, research institutions and industry to deliberate on the operational framework of the landmark Act.

The technical discussions were structured around three critical pillars vital to the Act's successful rollout.

Under the Legislative and Regulatory Framework, deliberations focused on the SHANTI Act’s draft rules, regulations and related FDI policy provisions, with the opening technical segment presenting the statutory compliance mechanisms under SHANTI Act, 2025 and highlighting how foreign capital can be attracted while safeguarding domestic interests.

Under the Finance, Insurance and Public Perception framework, stakeholders examined the financial mechanisms and risk-mitigation frameworks needed to support the Act’s implementation.

The discussion also covered suitable insurance arrangements for long-term projects, along with strategies to strengthen public awareness, community trust and broader acceptance of nuclear energy projects.

Also, under the Manufacturing, Operations and Capacity Building framework, the focus was on the operationalisation phase, with emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, ensuring operational readiness and building a skilled workforce to sustain the ecosystem.

Stakeholders also discussed enhancing supply chain resilience and designing dedicated capacity-building programmes to support industrial scaling and develop a highly competent human resource base, said the official statement.

The stakeholder consultation was chaired by Professor Abhay Karandikar (Member, NITI Aayog).

Other prominent dignitaries included Pankaj Agrawal (Secretary, MoP); Ghanshyam Prasad (Chairperson, CEA); Gurdeep Singh (CMD, NTPC Ltd.); Dr. Anshu Bharadwaj (Programme Director, NITI Aayog); Rajnath Ram (Adviser, NITI Aayog); Dr. Garima Sharma (Head, SSSD, DAE) and Hari Kumar (Distinguished Scientist and Director, AERB).

The SHANTI Act 2025 aims to achieve self-reliance in the nuclear sector and meet India’s 2047 clean energy goals. The Act enables responsible private and joint venture participation to bridge resource constraints, shorten gestation periods, and support the national goal of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, without compromising national security or public interest.

—IANS

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