SS Rajamouli celebrates Skyroot Aerospace’s Historic Vikram-1 launch, says this is what ‘young India is capable of’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli celebrated a historic milestone in India’s space journey as he congratulated Skyroot Aerospace for the successful launch of Vikram-1, the country’s first privately developed orbital rocket.

Taking to social media, the acclaimed director praised the Hyderabad-based team behind the achievement and highlighted the young minds who made the ambitious mission possible. Calling it a proud moment for the nation, Rajamouli lauded the team’s dedication and described the achievement as a reflection of what young India is capable of achieving.

The ‘Baahubali’ director wrote on his X handle, “From India to orbit! @SkyrootA has scripted history with VIKRAM-1, India’s first private rocket to reach orbit, built by a Hyderabad-based team whose average age is just 28… This is what young India is capable of. Immensely proud… Congratulations to the whole team. Jai Hind.”

The historic achievement by Skyroot Aerospace also received praise from several South Indian film personalities. Actors including Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu congratulated the team for successfully launching Vikram-1.

Extending his wishes, Mahesh Babu wrote, “India reaching for the stars and delivering…. So so proud of our young team at Skyroot Aerospace from Hyderabad… #Vikram1 reaching orbit on its very first mission is a testament to the brilliance and perseverance of our private space sector…!! Congratulations to @SkyrootA and every single person who poured their heart into this achievement…”

Vikram-1, India's first privately built orbital-class rocket, was launched on July 18. Developed by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace, the historic maiden test flight—dubbed 'Mission Aagaman'—lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Vikram-1 has been developed to deploy small satellites weighing up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit (LEO). During its first mission, the rocket is planned to place a payload into a 450-km orbit with a 60-degree inclination.

--IANS

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