Sriwass's upcoming film Phoenix Raja's motion teaser released

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS)The makers of hard-hitting filmmaker Sriwass's upcoming Telugu film, 'Phoenix Raja', have now released the film's first look poster and its motion teaser, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film has been produced by Mahankali Nagaraju under Madhavi Creations and co-produced by Arigapudi Sumit Kumar, Shailesh Bhambure and Shyam Bodapati.

The film's first look poster and a powerful two-minute 2D motion teaser were released at a popular hotel in Mumbai.

The film is to be made in different languages, including English. It is to be mounted on a grand scale and is being shot across various locations in India and abroad. 'Phoenix Raja', its director said, would “strive to set a benchmark in storytelling by presenting real incidents in a lucid yet impactful manner.”

At the heart of Phoenix Raja is an honest businessman who chooses to build his life through hard work, principles and integrity rather than political connections or influence. When powerful forces turn against him, his personal struggle transforms into a larger fight for truth, dignity and the future of the next generation.

While the film is being mounted on a lavish scale and planned to be shot across India and abroad, it presents a world dominated by power and manipulation, alongside a strong counterforce in the form of an honest officer, a powerful judiciary and individuals who refuse to remain silent in the face of injustice.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the title Phoenix Raja drew its central metaphor from the Phoenix — a symbol of survival, rebirth and the unstoppable nature of truth.

The film’s core philosophy is summed up in a powerful statement: “Truth can be burned. Truth can be buried. Truth can be suppressed. But it can never be destroyed.”

The two-minute 2D motion teaser deliberately keeps the identities of the principal characters under wraps. Instead of revealing faces, it introduces audiences to the mysterious world of corporate power, political games, drug networks, justice and truth.

The teaser ends by leaving audiences with one compelling question: “Who is Phoenix Raja?” The film, viewers realise, deals with the themes of power, politics, justice and rebirth.

--IANS

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