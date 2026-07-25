Srihari Nataraj looks to Asian Games after Glasgow heartbreak

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj vowed to keep trusting his new training methods despite missing out on the men's 50m backstroke final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying his focus has already shifted towards the Asian Games later this year.

The athlete, who has been an Olympian on two occasions, came 11th in the semifinal with a time of 25.29 seconds, which was better than the 25.52 he had recorded in the heats but was still not sufficient to qualify for the final consisting of eight men. This result represented a decline on from Birmingham 2022, where the 25-year-old made it to the final and placed fifth, just 0.10 seconds away from winning a medal.

It was all right, not a personal best; although I was a bit quicker at my nationals two weeks ago, this time I'm much better than in the morning session swim and it's as good as I could manage. This time I came 11th, whereas the last time I had finished fifth," Nataraj said.

I am swimming more effectively than I used to, even though I haven't broken a personal best in five years and this is one of my quickest times, so I'm rather happy with the way things are going and I'm now trying a new approach to my training.

Nataraj said that he had completely revised the way in which he was preparing over the past three months, taking his inspiration from Cam McEvoy, the champion athlete at the Australian Olympics.

I've altered my entire training method; I've moved away from the traditional swimming method and have got my inspiration from Cam McEvoy. I'm now doing a great deal of sprint work, although I've only been on this programme for three months so I'm still experimenting with various things.

He thinks that the change is already beginning to yield benefits.

I am feeling much better now. I wake up happier and more relaxed and I recover more effectively. I am no longer spending my energy and time in the water—I am carrying out only useful work. I believe it is having the desired effect since I haven't swum any of the times I've swum this year over the past four years; the only occasions on which I have been faster than I am currently is perhaps two times in my whole life.

Even though he was disappointed not to win another Commonwealth Games medal, Nataraj acknowledged that the standard in Glasgow had increased considerably.

Last time I missed out on a medal by just 0.1, and I had hoped to secure one this time, but the races are now much faster than they were in Birmingham. Yes, this is most likely going to be my final Commonwealth Games as well, and I'm rather pleased to be here and just enjoying myself.

Nataraj added that since the 100metre backstroke, the 100metre freestyle and the 4x200metre freestyle relay were still to take place, he would also take some time to enjoy Scotland before going back to training.

I still have a tournament about 10 weeks ahead of me,the Asian Games, which is important for India, so I'll have to get back into training since I can't afford to take too many days off.

As for next season, the swimmer from Bengaluru has not yet decided if he will go on to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

It's up to how the Asian Games turn whether I can make a bit more progress with my plans; but perhaps I'll just keep on swimming with the aim of the LA 2028 Olympics. I still haven't decided on that. At the moment, all my focus is on the Asian Games.

He also thought about the several times he had come close but almost missed opportunities on the international stage.

I was just saying to one of my friends that I had missed out on a medal by 0.1 at least six times in major competitions—at the World Juniors, the Asian Games, the Youth Olympics, and the Commonwealth Games. It's as if I'm suffering from a curse!

Even though he has experienced those disappointments, he is still concentrating on controlling only what he can.

Swimming is simply a matter of this: I can only influence what I myself do, for I have no control over what the other swimmers do; my only concern should be with what I can do, namely my training and my race.

He said: "I had hoped for more, but I'll accept it. You gain experience each time you race. I'll have to go back to the beginning and work out how I can do better at the Asian Games, since I won't be winning a medal there. I've become quite good at coping with disappointment."

In thankfulness for the support they had given him, Nataraj signed off with a message from outside the pool.

It's quite late at my end of things, so I'm very grateful if people have stayed up watching. Whatever you happen to be doing—whether it's sports, education or work—just enjoy it and make the most of the opportunity. That has always been my approach to swimming; it's simply been about having as much fun as I can. It's nice to win, but I wouldn't want to be miserable even if I did win all the time.

--IANS

hs/