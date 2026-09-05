Indian, Nepalese tunnel teams push deeper into flash flood-hit Chilime hydropower project

Kathmandu, Sep 5 (IANS) Indian rescue teams are continuing to work alongside Nepalese authorities in the search, rescue and relief operations in areas devastated by the deadly flash floods, as specialised tunnel rescue teams step up efforts to clear blocked sections and search for those who may still be trapped.

Earlier on Friday, Indian tunnel rescue teams carried out operations inside the Chilime tunnel and worked to create a temporary track to facilitate the movement of heavy equipment towards the affected tunnel sections.

The Chilime hydropower project site, located near Syabrubesi village in Rasuwa district, was among the areas severely affected by the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26.

Rescuers have now established a foothold inside the Chilime tunnel and are working to access the waterlogged and blocked portions of the structure. Safety ropes have been installed inside the tunnel, while improvised floats and pumps are being deployed to help rescuers navigate through sections where water and debris continue to obstruct movement.

The ongoing operation is aimed at making the affected sections safer and more accessible so that additional equipment can be brought in and search operations can be intensified.

Alongside the specialised rescue teams, Indian medical teams comprising highly trained doctors and paramedics are also actively working on the ground in Nepal. The teams are providing medical assistance, emergency treatment and humanitarian support to local residents who have been displaced or affected by the devastating floods.

Taking to X on Saturday, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said, "The Indian tunnel rescue team working alongside with Nepali Army dug deeper into Chilime tunnel yesterday draining out water. A temporary track is also being made to allow more heavy equipment to reach tunnel; and doctors with the team held a health camp for the local community."

The Indian teams have been working in close coordination with the Nepali authorities as efforts continue to provide immediate assistance to affected communities and locate people who remain unaccounted for following the flash floods.

India has so far delivered tonnes of relief material to Nepal and rescued 166 Indian nationals following the catastrophic flash floods. The relief consignments include essential medical and humanitarian supplies such as antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets and water purification tablets.

Indian tunnel rescue teams have also been deployed at the Chilime and Langtang hydropower project sites, where they are engaged in clearing debris and searching for workers who may have been trapped following the flash floods.

In addition to the rescue and medical teams, a 19-member DNA and forensic analysis team is also present on the ground in Nepal.

The team is assisting local authorities in the identification of victims as authorities continue to assess the scale of the disaster and carry out search and recovery operations.

--IANS

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