August 31, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Sreeleela explains how her hospital postings exposed her to deeply personal stories shaping her as actor

Sreeleela explains how her hospital postings exposed her to deeply personal stories shaping her as actor

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, has shared how her medical career has shaped the actress in her.

The actress opened up about how her exposure to real-life situations during her medical journey has helped her approach acting with greater sensitivity and perspective.

Talking about whether her medical experience helps her in cinema, Sreeleela shared, “Definitely. 100 percent. I feel it is important for an actor to have a lot of knowledge about everything around the world. General knowledge is also very important. Experiences and your sensitivity meter has to be high”.

She further mentioned that her hospital postings exposed her to several deeply personal stories and emotional journeys.

She went on, “Hospital stories, what I've seen in my course of being in the hospital or in my postings, was, people's emotional journeys very closely. You see life and death, you see situations, you see people having financial situations to clear bills. There's so many stories. What is cinema? It's a story and like that I've been grateful”.

“I mean I was exposed to around three, four stories like this every day so it gives you so much perspective. It gives, it opens your mind up very differently. You're very sensitive about microscopic things and you're very real with. That's what I say that this side it's just one colorful world, dancing, there's wonderful costumes, there's so many people and there 's a white coat. It's a completely different situation. You're seeing life and death, so that really matures you as an actor”, she added.

On the work front, Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's upcoming musical drama.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Semiconductor ecosystem in India to create 50,000–60,000 direct jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Semiconductor ecosystem in India to create 50,000–60,000 direct jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Foreign anti-drone technology enters India as armed forces seek kinetic interceptors: Report

Foreign anti-drone technology enters India as armed forces seek kinetic interceptors: Report

Matter of great pride: Bihar Cricket Association lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic Duleep Trophy fifty in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Matter of great pride: Bihar Cricket Association lauds Sooryavanshi's historic Duleep Trophy fifty

PoK stir enters critical stage as medicines blocked, hospitals prevented from treating protesters

PoK stir enters critical stage as medicines blocked, hospitals prevented from treating protesters

SEBI awaits clarification from NSE IPO bankers after observations

SEBI awaits clarification from NSE IPO bankers after observations

'Atmosphere of happiness,' says Shafali Verma after India’s victory over Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s Asia Cup: 'Atmosphere of happiness,' says Shafali after India’s victory over Thailand

Samantha flaunts baby bump in black & white as she is captured at the airport

Samantha flaunts baby bump in black & white as she is captured at the airport

India records real GDP growth at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27 with robust 7.8 pc growth

India records real GDP growth at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27 with robust 7.8 pc growth

India emerges as primary alternative to China in global smartphone supply chain: Report

India emerges as primary alternative to China in global smartphone supply chain: Report

Turkey ignoring sea route in link with ASEAN: Report

Turkey ignoring sea route in link with ASEAN: Report