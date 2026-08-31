Sreeleela explains how her hospital postings exposed her to deeply personal stories shaping her as actor

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, has shared how her medical career has shaped the actress in her.

The actress opened up about how her exposure to real-life situations during her medical journey has helped her approach acting with greater sensitivity and perspective.

Talking about whether her medical experience helps her in cinema, Sreeleela shared, “Definitely. 100 percent. I feel it is important for an actor to have a lot of knowledge about everything around the world. General knowledge is also very important. Experiences and your sensitivity meter has to be high”.

She further mentioned that her hospital postings exposed her to several deeply personal stories and emotional journeys.

She went on, “Hospital stories, what I've seen in my course of being in the hospital or in my postings, was, people's emotional journeys very closely. You see life and death, you see situations, you see people having financial situations to clear bills. There's so many stories. What is cinema? It's a story and like that I've been grateful”.

“I mean I was exposed to around three, four stories like this every day so it gives you so much perspective. It gives, it opens your mind up very differently. You're very sensitive about microscopic things and you're very real with. That's what I say that this side it's just one colorful world, dancing, there's wonderful costumes, there's so many people and there 's a white coat. It's a completely different situation. You're seeing life and death, so that really matures you as an actor”, she added.

On the work front, Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's upcoming musical drama.

--IANS

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