Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, has wished the actor on his 36th birthday.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with her rumoured beau. She penned a sweet note in the caption, as she called him, a “dose of dopamine”.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to our dose of dopamine @kartikaaryan. Also take rest from shoot on birthdays”.

Kartik and Sreeleela were first reported to be in a relationship in March 2025, after they began shooting for filmmaker Anurag Basu's romantic musical. Speculation gained momentum when Sreeleela attended a celebration hosted by Kartik for his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Around the same time, Kartik's mother, Mala Tiwari, sparked curiosity at the IIFA Awards by saying the family wanted a doctor as his future wife, prompting fans to connect the remark with Sreeleela, who has a medical background.

In April 2025, Kartik maintained that he was single and not dating. Their families' appearances together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September further fuelled speculation. However, in May 2026, Sreeleela's mother, Swarnalatha, clarified that she knew Kartik's mother professionally, as both are gynaecologists, dismissing the rumours. Their untitled romantic musical, produced by Bhushan Kumar and featuring music by Pritam, is directed by Anurag Basu and scheduled for April 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy with the shooting of his film, ‘Captain India’. The film reportedly draws on India’s real-life evacuation of citizens from a war-torn country. As seen in one of the pictures, the film is directed by Shimit Amin, who is known for ‘Chak De! India’. It is produced by T-Series‘ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios, with S.B. Films handling production.

--IANS

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