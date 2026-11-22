Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Eisha Singh, who predominantly works in the television industry, has reacted to the rumour of her break-up with her boyfriend, Avinash Mishra. Putting up firm boundaries, the actress has categorically said that she is prioritising her peace over the post break-up drama that generally follows as part of the cycle. However, she warned that her silence shouldn't be weaponised.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note, as she clarified that her silence should not be mistaken for her weakness and her inability to stand up for herself.

She wrote, “My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed. The person preaching about how relationships are personal and shouldn’t be made public entertainment… what happened now? When you’re the one turning things into a joke and serving them to people for entertainment? You can’t preach privacy on one hand and do the exact opposite on the other”.

She also said that if this continues, she will be compelled to tell her side of the story with documented proof.

She further mentioned, “Please don’t push me to a point where I have to put out every single proof, with proper names, irrespective of the consequences. I have already made the mistake of trusting someone who eventually stabbed me in the back. And since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, let me try that too”.

Earlier, Avinash posted two separate statements on his Instagram Stories regarding the breakup rumours. He asked the media pages and fans to respect privacy, move forward, and stop treating personal relationships as public entertainment. He also urged fans not to abuse others online.

Eisha and Avinash first grew close during ‘Bigg Boss 18’, where their chemistry sparked dating rumours. Their friendship continued after the show, with collaborations on music videos including ‘Kala Sha Kala’. Both initially dismissed relationship and engagement speculation, with Avinash calling Eisha a very good friend in June 2026. However, their equation appeared to turn romantic in October, when Avinash publicly said “I love you” at his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ victory party. They officially acknowledged their relationship on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 on November 8.

A few days later, breakup reports emerged amid cheating allegations, which remain unverified. Speculation intensified after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and appeared to remove photos together.

--IANS

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