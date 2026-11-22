New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The FSSAI on Sunday said it has initiated prosecution proceedings against popular packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International, after a laboratory examination found its water sample unsafe.

The food safety regulator said in a statement that the initial analysis of the Bisleri water found that the sample did not meet the prescribed limits for bromate, following which it was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company subsequently exercised its right to appeal, and the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further examination.

However, the second laboratory assessment also classified the water as unsafe, identifying the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

"A regulatory sample of 'Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)' was collected from the premises of M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis. The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs),” the FSSAI said in a statement.

“The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd,” it added.

Both bromate and PAHs are classified as carcinogens, substances associated with the potential to cause cancer.

Bisleri was yet to react to the FSSAI order.

The FSSAI also issued a recall order to Asha Confectionery over pre-packed chocolate-filled cookies after laboratory findings raised concerns about the product's labelling, composition and safety.

The laboratory examination further detected carmosine, a colouring substance, in the cookies even though it had not been mentioned on the label. Tartrazine was also found in quantities exceeding the prescribed maximum limit. In addition, the sample contained Sunset Yellow FCF, a colouring agent that is not permitted for use in the specified category of food.

The FSSAI classified the product as misbranded, sub-standard and unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company has been directed to immediately withdraw the entire affected batch from the market.

--IANS

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