Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Pakistan's governance crisis cannot be solved by redrawing provincial boundaries, as the real challenge lies in building strong institutions, strengthening local governments, reviving the economy and delivering essential public services to ordinary citizens, a report said.

"For most Pakistanis, the measure of a government is found in the price of flour, the electricity bill, the availability of work, the condition of the road outside their homes, and whether a child can access a decent school or a sick parent can see a doctor," The Friday Times reported.

According to the report, the present debate over new provinces appears to be driven by the political elite, many of whom have been in power for decades.

"Drawing a new line on the map cannot, by itself, bring down the cost of living or improve access to quality public services, justice and other government facilities. Pakistan's governance failures cannot be attributed to geography alone," the report said.

The report noted that Pakistan has not built a sufficiently broad and diversified industrial base to provide stable employment, strengthen exports and reduce dependence on external financing, with industrialisation held back by policy inconsistency, high energy costs and uncertain regulation.

"Pakistan's latest official estimate puts poverty at 28.9 per cent in 2024-25. The World Bank's estimate that 47.9 per cent of the population lived below its international $4.20-a-day poverty line in 2024 uses a different threshold, measured in 2021 purchasing power parity terms," it mentioned.

Highlighting the role of security challenges, the report said cycles of conflict, militancy and counterterrorism have consumed financial resources and political attention, while extremist networks have found room to operate in parts of society.

"In a state repeatedly absorbed by security emergencies, the everyday concerns of citizens can be pushed to the margins," The Friday Times said.

The report also said that a substantial part of the government's economic effort is repeatedly consumed by crisis management, including negotiating programme reviews and securing the next tranche of external assistance, adding that durable prosperity cannot rest on successive rounds of emergency financing.

--IANS

ksk/khz