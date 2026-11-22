New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Aluminium products manufacturers have, as part of their wish list for the Union Budget 2026-27, requested the Union government to waive customs duty on the imports of raw metal which would bring down their input costs and enhance the competitiveness of small enterprises.

Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) has urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce the customs duty on primary aluminium to zero from the current level of 7.5 per cent levy, which works out to 8.25 per cent after the addition of a social welfare surcharge.

The industry body has said in a letter to the Finance Minister that the zero customs duty would enhance the competitiveness of the country's downstream manufacturing ecosystem, encourage greater domestic value addition, support MSMEs, improve export competitiveness, and expand aluminium consumption across the economy.

India has established a globally competitive primary aluminium industry and has significant potential to expand domestic aluminium consumption.

However, the downstream aluminium sector, comprising a large number of MSMEs, continues to face a structural cost disadvantage due to the prevailing tariff structure on primary aluminium, the principal raw material, the letter said.

Domestic primary aluminium prices are influenced by international prices and import-parity considerations. The customs duty applicable to imported primary aluminium consequently forms an important component of the domestic price benchmark, it added.

ALEMAI has also highlighted that this issue has been recognised by the Ministry of Mines in its Vision Document for the aluminium sector.

The document estimates that in 2022, India's downstream sector paid around $470 million more than necessary to domestic primary aluminium producers on account of import-parity pricing.

The document notes that this additional expenditure came at the expense of the downstream sector's growth and investment.

Downstream manufacturers increasingly face competition from finished and semi-finished aluminium products imported at preferential or zero-duty rates under India's free trade agreements.

This creates an asymmetry and an inverted duty structure in which Indian manufacturers face higher input costs while competing against imported products that enter the country at lower or zero tariff rates, the letter added.

--IANS

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