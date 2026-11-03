Sree Leela's character in Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer 'Om' revealed!

Chennai, Nov 3(IANS) The makers of director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring actors Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead, on Tuesday revealed the character and the look of actress Sree Leela in the film.

Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to announce that Sree Leela played a character called Roja in the film.

Sharing a brief video of the song Senjudare, which features Sree Leela in it, the production house wrote, "She arrives to light up a bright smile. Introducing @sreeleela14 as Roja - Senjudare, third single from #OM drops Tomorrow. Worldwide release on November 20th. A @Rajkumar_KP Film. A @SaiAbhyankkar melodious magical."

Only recently the makers had revealed that actress Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer called Nithya Reddy in the film.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, while sharing the link to the video introducing Sai Pallavi's character on X, had said, "HER! The PERFORMER@Sai_Pallavi92, You will never cease to amaze! Here’s #SaiPallavi as #NithyaReddy, IPS, Naidupeta Ammayi frOM #OM."

Responding to this post, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Dear @Rajkumar_KP sir, Thank you so much for choosing me again and this time play to play Nithya Reddy!I see my alter ego in her."

It may be recalled that Rajkumar Periasamy had worked with Sai Pallavi in his earlier film, 'Amaran', as well.

In the video that the makers released on Monday, Nithya Reddy is an IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre. After having worked with the Andhra Pradesh Police, Nithya Reddy gets inducted into the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) as Additional Superintendent to work with Interpol.

Her higher ups rate her highly as she is honest, smart and has experience at a young age. More significantly, she is the person running the operation 'OM'.

The film is slated to hit screens on November 20 this year.

The makers had originally planned to release the film on October 16. However, actor Dhanush, in a statement, had announced the film's postponement. He had said that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15.

Dhanush had also made it clear that their film would not be releasing for Deepavali as Suriya's film had already been announced for the same date. The actor and producer later announced November 20 as the date of release for their film.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty are collaborating on a project.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed earlier that Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan the film. Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film which was held in June this year, Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty played a character called Karthikeyan in the film and that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had then been completed.

For the unaware, the unit of the film had recently shot in Malaysia. Mammootty had also jointly celebrated his recent National Award win with three other National Award winners -- Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor Kalaivanan -- on the sets of the film.

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

A title teaser that the makers had released some time back had showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush was seen coming to their rescue.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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