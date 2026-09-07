Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: CRPF, SSCB, CAG. PSPB win

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) produced the day's standout performance in a comprehensive 10-0 victory as eight fixtures were completed at the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026, which continued in Hyderabad on Monday.

In Pool B, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) put ten past the Defence Accounts Sports Control Board without reply. Mohd Wasiullah Khan, Abhishek and Gurmehakdeep Singh all struck braces, while Lovepreet Jainth, Harish Pal, Lovejeet Singh and Deepak added the rest.

In the other Pool B tie, Comptroller & Auditor General of India edged a five-goal thriller against Sports Authority of India (SAI), winning 5-4. Skipper Parmod and Manjeet both scored twice for CAG, with Thrishul Ganapathi H. also on target. Sunil struck twice for SAI, with Sunit Lakra and Jojo Sunil also finding the net.

Pool C produced two tighter contests. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) saw off All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) 3-2, with Kanagaraj Selvaraj, Amrit Tirkey and Akshay Dubey scoring for Services, while Arun Sahani struck twice for AIPSCB.

Steel Plant Sports Board and Union Bank of India shared the points in a 1-1 draw, with Ekka Ranjan Paul and Kartik Ramesh Patare trading goals.

Pool A saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board post the biggest win of the day, beating Central Secretariat 8-1. Gurjot Singh and Chirmako Sudeep both scored braces, with Ravneet Singh, Manpreet, Kumar Varun and skipper Walmiki Devindar also among the goalscorers. Chandan Singh (C) replied for Central Secretariat. I.T.B.P.

Central Secretariat came from behind to beat Sashastra Seema Bal 4-2, with Rohit scoring twice and Rahul Yadav and Roshan also finding the target. Bikash Kujur and skipper Vishal Yadav were on the scoresheet for SSB.

Pool D completed the day's action, with Railway Sports Promotion Board beating Food Corporation of India 5-1. Singh Gursahibjit struck twice, with Rawat Yogember, Pardeep Singh and Rohit also on target, while Navraj Singh replied for FCI.

Canara Bank got the better of Tamil Nadu Police 3-2, with Raju Manoj Gayakwad scoring a brace and Somanna Km also on target, while Mathan M and Tamilvanan found the net for Tamil Nadu Police.

--IANS

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