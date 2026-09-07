Nepal's President urges global climate action after deadly floods

Kathmandu, Sep 7 (IANS) Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday called on the international community to take concrete and effective measures to ensure climate justice for Nepal and other ecologically vulnerable countries, saying the recent disaster has exposed the extraordinary fragility of the Himalayan environment.

Addressing the nation, President Paudel said the disaster had once again highlighted the growing risks posed by continuously rising global temperatures as the nation mourns the loss of lives from the deadly floods that wreaked havoc in Nepal.

“This disaster not only demonstrates the extraordinary fragility of our Himalayan environment, but has also once again made us seriously aware of the risks arising from continuously rising global temperatures,” he said.

Paudel’s call comes in the wake of devastating floods in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River that have so far claimed 1,356 lives, while 4,994 people remain out of contact, according to the latest update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The devastating floods that struck Nepal on August 26 also caused widespread loss of life and damage to homes, roads, bridges and critical infrastructure.

Paudel urged the international community not merely to listen to the concerns of Nepal and other vulnerable countries, but to take meaningful action to address the climate crisis and its consequences.

The President’s appeal comes as Nepal continues to face growing climate-related risks in its mountainous and fragile ecosystems, despite the country’s relatively low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Paudel also said Nepal must draw lessons from the catastrophe while rebuilding the areas devastated by the floods. He suggested that the country should reconsider its development model as it moves towards reconstruction, rehabilitation and economic recovery.

“This is also a time for reconstruction, rehabilitation and economic recovery. As we embark on the process of reconstruction, rehabilitation and economic recovery, I believe we should also reconsider our development model,” he said.

The President thanked neighbouring countries and the wider international community for providing search-and-rescue personnel, technical experts, medical teams and essential equipment to assist Nepal following the disaster. India, China and many other countries are providing monetary, material and technical support for the rescue and relief efforts for those affected by the floods.

President Paudel also urged the authorities to continue search and rescue operations for missing people despite difficult terrain, damaged roads and hazardous conditions.

The President called for special attention to vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women, while stressing the need to provide rescued people with food, clean drinking water, safe shelter, medical care and psychosocial support.

He also appealed for national unity, urging political parties, civil society, the private sector and citizens to work together on relief, reconstruction and recovery rather than engage in political confrontation or blame.

--IANS

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