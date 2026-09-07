September 07, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

INS Sudarshini departs Spain's Barcelona after concluding port call

INS Sudarshini departs Spain's Barcelona after concluding port call

Barcelona, Sep 7 (IANS) Reaffirming the enduring maritime ties between India and Spain, Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded its six-day Barcelona port call as part of ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer held professional exchanges with senior officials of the Spanish Navy and maritime authorities. A deck reception was hosted onboard, which was attended by senior naval officers, diplomatic representatives, civil authorities and distinguished guests. The ship was open to visitors, which allowed members of the Indian community and local residents to interact with the crew and trainees.

The port call provided an opportunity for professional and cultural engagement and further strengthened bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Spain.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Barcelona on September 1. The voyage serves as a symbol of India’s maritime endeavour, showcasing India's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy’s commitment to professional training and excellence in ocean sailing expedition, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

INS Sudarshini arrived in Spain after concluding its port call at Portugal's Lisbon, as part of the Lokayan 26. During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Commandant of the Portuguese Naval Academy Rear Admiral Miguel Bessa Pacheco and Deputy Fleet Commander of the Portuguese Navy Rear Admiral Joao Paulo Silva Pereira.

The meetings between naval officials of India and Portugal reinforced the institutional ties and mutual understanding between the two navies. Sea trainees from the Indian Navy visited the Portuguese Naval Academy (Escola Naval), where they met their Portuguese counterparts, toured the historic campus and training facilities, and shared perspectives on seamanship and tall-ship sail training.

"The port call also featured a deck reception onboard with senior Portuguese military officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora. The visit of INS Sudarshini to Portuguese ports of Ponta Delgada and Lisbon underscores the enduring maritime cooperation and partnership between the two nations," the Ministry of Defence added.

Professional interactions, training exchanges and social engagements have further strengthened the maritime cooperation and partnership between the navies of India and Portugal, according to the statement released by the Indian Navy.

--IANS

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