September 07, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

India and Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral cooperation in environment and climate action

India, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral cooperation in environment and climate action

Riyadh, Sep 7 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Monday met Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action.

“Had a good meeting with H.E. Eng. Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action,” MoS Singh stated on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Singh hailed the role of Indian workers in cementing ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

Singh made the statement after he met Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company in Saudi Arabia and expressed the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially workers.

"Delighted to interact with Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company. Our workers play an important part in cementing our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The welfare of Indian diaspora abroad, especially Indian workers, is a priority of the Government of India," Singh posted on X.

Kirti Vardhan Singh is on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Singh met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel al-Jubeir and reviewed the "excellent" state of bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, MoS Singh, in a post on X, wrote: "Had a warm and productive meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed the excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed cooperation on climate action."

MoS Singh also met Saudi Arabia's Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed strengthening cooperation in the labour and manpower sector.

"Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership. Grateful to Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality," Singh posted on X.

--IANS

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