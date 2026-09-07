Nottinghamshire sign Hay as Verreynne’s replacement for final three County games

Nottingham, Sep 7 (IANS) New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire for the remaining three matches of the 2026 County Championship season, the club announced on Monday.

Hay, 26, will replace South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, who has been recalled early by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in accordance with his central contract terms. Hay made his Test debut in December 2025 and scored 61 against the West Indies.

He brings a solid first-class cricket record of over 2,000 runs at an average of 45.14 across 23 appearances for the national side and his domestic team Canterbury. Hay has so far played a Test, 10 ODIs and 12 T20Is and will link up with Nottinghamshire ahead of their clashes against Hampshire, Sussex and Yorkshire.

"I’m really proud to sign for Nottinghamshire, and I can’t wait to get over to England and experience both the County Championship and Trent Bridge. It’s a really high-quality competition, and I know how historic Trent Bridge is too, so the idea of being able to call it home, and at the business end of the season too, is thrilling," said Hay in an official statement.

The Christchurch-born cricketer expressed excitement at following in the footsteps of several Kiwi legends who previously represented the county side. "There have been so many quality New Zealanders who have played for Nottinghamshire; the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee, Stephen Fleming, Chris Cairns, Andre Adams.

"I’m so excited to become the latest in that line and with the defence of the Championship title still very much going, I can’t wait to meet the boys and contribute to that."

Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores welcomed Hay’s signing ahead of a crucial phase in their title defence campaign. "As disappointing as it is to lose Kyle for the last three games, to get someone with the quality that Mitch has is hugely exciting.

"He is a mature keeper with the ability to bat in the top six, which fits the role we need coming into the business end of the season. He comes across as someone who knows his game and is calm and confident about how he goes about his cricket. Like always, we’re looking forward to getting him involved and settled into the squad."

--IANS

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