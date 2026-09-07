September 07, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

India and Thailand discuss further strengthening of Strategic Partnership

India and Thailand discuss further strengthening of Strategic Partnership

Bangkok, Sep 7 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, holding discussions on further strengthening the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership.

“Ambassador Puneet Agrawal paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand HE Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi. Discussions focused on further strengthening the India - Thailand Strategic Partnership, including in trade, investment, defence and security, and cultural exchanges,” the Embassy of India in Thailand stated on X.

Last week, the 14th edition of Staff Talks between the Indian and Royal Thai Navy successfully concluded in New Delhi, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to capacity building and training while identifying areas for further collaboration.

“14th Edition of Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 03 Sep 26 at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sachin R Sequeira, ACNS (FCI) and Rear Admiral Chaksawat Saiwong, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy, the talks focused on strengthening the foundations of bilateral engagement, reaffirming commitment for capacity building & training and identifying areas for further collaboration,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

In July, Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Thai Navy's HTMS Chao Phraya, reaffirming the shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

The exercise was conducted after ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Thailand's Sattahip.

"Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability," the Indian Navy spokesperson stated on X.

–IANS

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